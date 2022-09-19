The Orell Farley Foundation awarded grants to 16 organizations in Jasper County.
During the awards presentation, held at The Peoples State Bank located in Newton, a total of $38,690.17 was given to the various organizations chosen to receive funding for their projects. Grant recipients were as follows:
JCCU 1, Newton Elementary School/Dawn Meinhart, Fifth Grade Reading/Language Arts, $707.60, 25 copies each of “Gingerbread Baby” and “Gingerbread Friends” with consumables
JCCU 1, Newton Elementary School/Debra Weiler, JCJH Social Studies, $800, two sets of the novel “Loyalty"
Jasper County Boys & Girls Park Inc., $1,000, funding toward purchase of LED stadium lights for girls softball diamond
JCCU 1, JCJH/Amy Harris, JCJH Language Arts, $600, books for classroom library
JCCU 1, JCJH/Amy Harris, Reading Rocks Coordinator, $600, Books new and replacement for Reading Rocks Program
JCCU 1, READ Program/Ginger Robins, $2,000, purchase of shirts, stampers and books for K-3 grades in the district and St. Thomas
Limitless Fund, $4,600, Purchase of interactive whiteboard with webcam and three Apple iPads
JCCU 1, NCHS, Newton Marching Eagles $8,842.99, Purchase of Yamaha Contra Tuba
JCCU 1, NCHS Choral & Theater Department, $5,460.43 Purchase of new theater sound equipment
JCCU 1, Newton Elementary/Steffanie Stark, Fifth Grade Social Studies, $996.35, purchase of books, maps and storage/organizational totes
JCCU 1, Newton Elementary/Diane Howard, Fourth Grade, $500, purchase of picture books
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic School, $7,868, purchase of 28 Chromebooks
Embarras River Tourism Council Flowers on the Square Project, $900, purchase of plants for pots on the square
Sunrise Youth Soccer, $982, purchase of lights for Farley Field
Blessings in a Backpack, $1,000, purchase of groceries and supplies for food bags
Jasper County Farm Bureau Foundation Ag in the Classroom, $1,832.80, purchase of computer for Ag in the Classroom coordinator
The Orell Farley Foundation, initially funded in 2018, benefits qualified organizations in Jasper County that sponsor projects and activities that enhance the public health, safety, recreation and education for the use and enjoyment of the general public within the county. To be considered, an organization must be either a tax-supported governmental unit or entity, or must be a tax-exempt organization under Internal Revenue Code Section 501 (c)(3) and must be located in Jasper County.
Grant applications for the annual awards of The Orell Farley Foundation may be obtained from the Trust Department of The Peoples State Bank located at 100 West Washington Street in Newton. The deadline for submission of applications is July 31 each year. An advisory board reviews the applications and determines the awards given each year.
