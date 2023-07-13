The Krusteaz Company, maker of breakfast, baking and snack brands, has extended its longstanding partnership with Siemer Milling Company, signing a new 10-year contract. Building upon a successful 25-year relationship, Siemer Milling Company is The Krusteaz Company’s largest ingredient supplier, providing 180M pounds of flour every year and is the principal wheat flour supplier for the company’s Effingham facility and sole supplier for the Hopkinsville, Kentucky, facility.
“The Siemer Milling Company team has truly been an extension of our family at The Krusteaz Company, and the last 25 years have been a wonderful example of what partnerships should look like,” said Andy Heily, President and CEO of The Krusteaz Company. “We’re happy to work so closely with another like-minded family-run business and look forward to the continued collaboration for many years to come.”
The Krusteaz Company has operated in Effingham since 2013, when it purchased the facility, and the company has invested in expansion and renovations in the past several years. The facility has created line capabilities to service Krusteaz branded Gluten Free baking and pancake mix products, as well as new capabilities in frozen foods, making Red Lobster Frozen Cheddar Bay Biscuits. Siemer Milling Company employs 90 people at its office and mill in Teutopolis, which is down the road from The Krusteaz Company’s Effingham facility.
The Krusteaz Company has also operated its largest manufacturing facility in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, since 1999, adjacent to Siemer Milling Compan, where an average of 500,000 pounds of flour per day is transferred through a pipe that connects the two facilities. Hopkinsville is also officially known as the Batter Capital of the World, bringing together industries from farm to table and recognized for its production of globally recognizable food products, including products made by The Krusteaz Company and Siemer Milling Company.
“I don’t think we could be on better terms with a customer than we are with The Krusteaz Company! It goes beyond a relationship, beyond a partnership, to a friendship, and it definitely works to our mutual benefit,” said Rick Siemer, President & CEO of Siemer Milling Company.
As two reputable and longstanding local employers in their areas, the companies look forward to continuing mutual success and community impact through economic growth, employment opportunities and developing local partnerships.
In addition to its Hopkinsville and Effingham facilities, The Krusteaz Company also manufactures at its hometown facility in Kent, Washington, as well as in Manhattan, Kansas, and is headquartered in Tukwila, Washington.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.