From left are Mike Meredith, SVP, Operations at The Krusteaz Company; Andy Heily, President & CEO at The Krusteaz Company (third generation family leader of Krusteaz Co.); Rick Siemer, President & CEO at Siemer Milling Company (fifth generation family leader at Siemer); and Red Tegeler, Sr. Vice President Strategic Initiatives at Siemer Milling Company, and instrumental in establishing the flour pipe connection and infrastructure at The Krusteaz Company Hopkinsville, Kentucky, facility.