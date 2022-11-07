The Human Bean opens in Effingham

The Human Bean is now open at 406 N. Keller in Effingham. The drive-thru’s offerings include specialty-grade coffee, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas and hot breakfast items to-go.
Local owners of the new Human Bean location, Nate and Katie Zimmer, say the staff look forward to providing above-par products and exceptional customer service — all with a signature chocolate-covered espresso bean on top.
“We’ve got an excited team who have been training and preparing for this grand opening,” said Zimmer. “They’re ready to start sharing the energy here, and serve the friendly faces who come through our drive-thru in Effingham.”
With a reputation for cheerful baristas and sustainably sourced coffee, The Human Bean coffee company has grown from a single location in southern Oregon to a nationwide brand over the last 24 years. Drive-thru stands throughout the U.S. are primarily owned and operated by individual franchisees like Zimmer, who have a passion for bringing “coffee with a smile” to their communities.
The Human Bean franchise COO, Scott Anderson, said, “It’s a pleasure to be able to give our customers something they look forward to. A special and memorable connection, and a beverage that helps them thrive.”
Customers can participate in several fundraising events throughout the year, including the brand-wide Coffee for a Cure day in October and Mochas for Men in June. All of The Human Bean drive-thrus participate in the fundraisers each year and collectively raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for women’s and men’s cancer prevention and treatment.
“All of the money raised by the Effingham drive-thru location will stay in the community and be given to a local organization of the staff’s choosing,” said Zimmer.
The Human Bean in Effingham is open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. and the drink menu and Rewards App is available online.
