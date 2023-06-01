The Heart Theatre joins Effingham County Chamber

The Effingham County Chamber recently welcomed the Heart Theatre as a new member. Located in downtown Effingham, The Heart Theatre is an art deco-style theater built in 1939. The Heart opened in January 1940 and operated for decades under the ownership of Mike Stephens. It remained in operation until 2002, continuing for a few additional years until ultimately shutting its doors in 2007. After years of being left to the elements, it was purchased by former Effingham native Tad Sligar and underwent many outdoor repairs throughout the years until he listed the property for sale in 2017-18.
Amy Van Bergen purchased the Heart in the summer of 2022. Van Bergen was born in Effingham and owned property here until the 1990s. She is now a retired nonprofit executive living in Florida.
After purchasing it, she immediately began working on what to do with the Effingham County landmark. A market feasibility study and community survey were done to help determine the future use of the building. Most recently in April The Heart Theatre was officially recognized and received approval to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It was specifically nominated and approved based on its historic Art Moderne art deco architecture style.
Van Bergen hopes for “The Heart to be revived and reestablished as an anchor in Downtown Effingham for all to enjoy again.”
More information about The Heart Theatre can be found online at TheHeartTheatre.org or on Instagram TheHearteTheatre.
