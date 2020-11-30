The Equity will be hosting a blood drive on Monday, Dec. 21, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The mobile unit will be located at The Equity Farm & Home Store parking lot on Temple Avenue. Everyone is welcome to give the gift of life this holiday season.
In accordance with CDC guidelines, all donors are required to wear a face covering or mask. Valve face masks are not permitted. Please social distance while at the blood drive and be aware that everyone will have their temperatures checked prior to entering the mobile unit.
If you are wanting to give, visit www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive and search for sponsor code ‘EFFEQUITY’ to book a time. You can also set an appointment on the Blood Donor app and use Rapid Pass to answer the preliminary questions to speed up your donation.
Upon arriving at The Equity Farm & Home Store, take a ticket and wait in your vehicle until you are called to donate.
Everyone donating blood will receive a COVID-19 Antibody Test. An antibody test screens for antibodies in your blood, which are formed when fighting an infection, like COVID-19. Donors who test positive for COVID-19 antibodies may have the unique opportunity to help patients fighting the disease.
The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, including COVID-19. If you feel unwell for any reason, please postpone your donation. Individuals who believe they may be ill with COVID-19 should not present to donate until they are symptom free for 14 days and feeling well and healthy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.