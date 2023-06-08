The Equity announced its 2023 Earn and Learn with The Equity scholarship recipients.
Each year the scholarship is opened to high school seniors and current community college, junior college, university or trade school students. Eligible students include those majoring in Marketing, Business, Accounting, Agriculture, Precision Ag, Automotive, Diesel Technician or Technology.
This year five students are scholarship recipients including:
• Mariah Apke is a graduate of Neoga High School majoring in Business at Eastern Illinois University in the fall of 2023.
• Gavin Koontz is a graduate of St. Elmo High School majoring in IT and Ag Business at Lake Land College in the fall of 2023.
• Dawson Smith is a Teutopolis High School graduate currently attending St. Louis University majoring in Econ – Marketing.
The Equity Scholarship will bring a unique learning opportunity to these students as they will gain hands-on job experience through paid internships at The Equity during their college careers with the Agronomy Department.
For more information about the program, visit www.theequity.com.
