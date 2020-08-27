The Equity recently donated $1,218 to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
The Equity employees hosted a T-shirt fundraiser, "Harvest for a Cure." Collectively throughout the entire organization, employees purchased 203 T-shirts yielding $609 after T-shirt expenses. The Equity equally matched the funds raised by employees, resulting in a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital of $1,218.
This year is the sixth year The Equity employees have selected a charity to support through a T-shirt fundraiser. The Equity is committed to investing time, effort and charitable dollars in the communities it serves. In addition to employee-sponsored donations, The Equity allocates a budget to support community activities through contributions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.