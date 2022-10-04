The Equity Farm & Home Store will open a second location in the former Home Center store located at 4 Do-It Dr., Altamont, that was owned and operated by the Mathias family for many years in the Altamont community.
After many years in business, the Mathias family decided it was time to exit the retail business and felt it was a good transition to sell store inventory to The Equity, which was already a member of the Do-It-Best franchise family and has a reputation for serving customers in rural communities.
The Equity has partnered with Do-It-Best for a complete store reset in the coming months and plans to offer the traditional products customers have come to depend on, as well as an expanded selection of farm and garden, small seed, grills, boots, Milwaukee tools and more. The weekend hours of the store will be adjusted slightly to match Equity’s store in Effingham. The current management and service team will remain.
The store will be closed through Sunday, Oct. 9, during the transition from The Home Center to The Equity Farm & Home Store.
