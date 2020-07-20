The Equity donates to Effingham Police K-9 Program

The Equity announces its appreciation and support for area law enforcement and first responders by donating to the Effingham Police Department K-9 Program.
The Equity was one of many companies and organizations that responded to the Effingham Police Department's request to help offset costs surrounding the purchase, training, and additional operational costs of acquiring Siren, a second K-9 dog for the unit.
The Equity support of the K-9 Program includes a donation of $500 to the Effingham Police
Department, and a supply of dog food from the Equity Do-It Center for the duration of Siren's
service as an active police dog for the Effingham Police Department.
