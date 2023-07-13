Local professional pet-sitting business, The Effing Sitter., will offer children’s educational materials to promote loving, responsible pet care to the next generation of pet owners in Effingham.
The Effing Sitter. is offering educational materials to promote responsible pet ownership to area restaurants, vets, shops and children through participation in the PSI Early Education Program.
Created by Pet Sitters International (PSI), the world’s leading educational association for professional pet sitters, the PSI Early Education Program provides PSI-member businesses with customizable educational materials that can be shared with children throughout the year.
As a participant in the PSI Early Education Program, Kody Czerwonka, owner of The Effing Sitter., will make pet-related coloring and activity sheets available to local libraries and other local businesses. Those interested in receiving these children’s materials should contact Czerwonka at theeffingsitter@gmail.com or send a message to 217-821-0947.
“There is no question that pets enrich our lives — no matter our age — and I am excited about this opportunity to promote responsible pet ownership to the children in Effingham,” said Czerwonka.
The Effing Sitter. staff is also available to participate in school career days or speak at local children’s programs on pet-related topics.
The Effing Sitter. has been a member of PSI since 2023 and has been offering pet care services in Effingham since 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.