The Cross Foundation held a flag-raising ceremony at The Cross at the Crossroads on Veterans Day.
Through a donation from Tom and Linda Wright of Dieterich, The Cross Foundation has erected a flag pole between The Cross structure and the interstate. The flag is easily visible to interstate travelers, with The Cross as the backdrop.
Marine veteran, Cpl. Andy Isley of Teutopolis, conducted the flag raising along with the help of Mike Kreke of American Legion Post 924, Larry Maxwell of Post 120 and Dave Ring, Army veteran and Cross Foundation Board member. The national anthem was played by Toby Isley and Anthony Roley. In remembrance of the fallen and their final farewell, taps was played by Roley at the closing of the ceremony.
The Effingham American Legion will serve as “guardians of the flag," and will provide new flags as needed to ensure the appropriate presentation of our nation's colors.
The Cross Foundation is grateful to Tom and Linda Wright, The Effingham American Legion and all those who helped with the ceremony, as well as Ruth Webb, who coordinated the flag donation and ceremony.
The public is invited to visit The Cross at the Crossroads, located at 1900 Pike Avenue in Effingham. The Welcome Center is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For questions regarding The Cross or to make a donation to the Cross Foundation, call 217-540-4100.
