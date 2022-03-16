The Cross Foundation is raising funds to aid Ukrainian refugees in the Diocese of Tarnow, Poland.
Support is coordinated through Fr. Marcin Kokoszka, a priest based in Tarnow. As the finance steward for the Diocese of Tarnow, Marcin serves an area approximately 100 miles from the Ukrainian border, and he is overseeing the donation distributions to the Ukrainian refugees for help with food, housing and more.
Donations of cash or checks payable to The Cross Foundation may be dropped off at The Cross at the Crossroads, located at 1900 Pike Avenue in Effingham, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or at Sacred Heart Parish, located at 405 S. Henrietta St. in Effingham, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Donations also may be mailed to Ukraine Refugee Fund, c/o The Cross Foundation, Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, 2201 Willenborg St., Effingham, IL 62401 or online at gofundme.com/f/4scsy-ukraine-refugee-support.
Donations will be accepted through April 10.
