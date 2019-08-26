The Beanstalk Boutique receives Business Appreciation Award

The City of Effingham has named The Beanstalk Boutique as a recipient of the City of Effingham’s Business Appreciation Award.
The Beanstalk Boutique is owned and operated by Sara Ruholl. Sara bought the business as Baby and the Beanstalk in March of 2017 at a location on East Washington Avenue. Over the past year, the business has quadrupled in size when Sara moved the business downtown across from The Baseball Card Connection, sharing the building with The Downtown Popcorn company. With the move, the name changed to The Beanstalk Boutique and grew from offering mainly baby items to items that can be personalized for all ages.
As a small business owner, customer service is an essential part of The Beanstalk Boutique’s success.
“Sara is a very hard-working small business owner,” stated one nominator. “Every time I visit, she is helpful and always helps pick out the perfect personalized gift.”
Sara is always happy to give back to the community. She regularly donates items for fundraisers, raffles and benefits. As an owner of a downtown business, she is actively involved in the Downtown Effingham Business Group. She has been involved in planting flowers in the downtown area and helping with events such as Downtown Trick or Treat.
“The downtown area is blooming, and I enjoy promoting the area. I wouldn’t want to have my business located anywhere else,” said Sara.
