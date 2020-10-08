The Effingham Regional Growth Alliance has selected Courtney Yockey as its new President and CEO.
Yockey is a certified Professional Community and Economic Developer. He possesses a Master of Business Administration from the University of Illinois and has seven years of experience in economic development.
Yockey started his career in economic development with the Richland County Development Corporation in Olney. At RCDC, he consulted local governments and worked with private businesses to expand operations, promoting development while creating and retaining employment opportunities.
Yockey holds a well-founded emphasis toward business retention and believes a community’s strongest assets are its existing businesses. During his interview, Yockey said he contributes a large portion of his past successes to networking and relationship building.
When asked about the position, Yockey said, "I am excited about the new position and eager to get started. I am looking forward to diving into the business community and start building relationships.”
Yockey believes Effingham County is poised for future development and wants The Alliance to be the go-to place when businesses need assistance.
"At The Alliance, we want to maintain a reputation that businesses can trust us and that we are working towards common goals."
Yockey succeeds Craig Nielson, who led the position more than a year ago. Officials took a year to consider the organization's future before advertising the post. Robert Bray filled in as interim CEO upon Nielsen's departure.
