20th Annual Sheriff's Posse Ride benefits Ballard Nature Center

The 20th Annual Effingham County Sheriff's Posse Ride took place Aug. 24. The 110-mile route traveled through Effingham, Jasper, Richland, Clay, Fayette and Marion counties.
This year’s Posse Ride was able to raise and donate $7,008 for the Ballard Nature Center. One hundred percent of all funds raised each year are donated to the charity that is chosen for that year’s ride. No proceeds are received by the Effingham County Sheriff's Office. There were 112 meals served and several hundred raffle tickets sold. There were two gun raffles, a 50/50 drawing, and event shirts were sold to support this cause.
Thanks to all the community support, sponsors, participants, volunteers and the Sheriff's Posse Ride Committee.
The Sheriffs Posse Ride was founded by Retired Sheriff Ron Meek in 1999. Sheriff Meek had a love for motorcycles and for his commnunity as well. He wanted to combine the two things he loved, and thus the Effingham County Sheriff's Posse Ride was founded. Retired Sheriff John Monnet and current Sheriff Dave Mahon choose to keep the annual event going during their terms in office. Mahon was often one of the Illinois State Police motor officers who escorted the ride every year before retiring from ISP and taking office. Now as sheriff of Effingham County, he is involved with planning and organizing the ride.
According to retired Sheriff Ron Meek, the Sheriff's Posse Ride has raised over $100,000 through the last 20 years for programs that help the citizens of Effingham County.
