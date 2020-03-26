Text to 911 is an option to help those who are deaf, hard of hearing, speech impaired and anyone who feels unsafe speaking over the phone.
Dialing 911 and using voice communication in an emergency is still the preferred and best way to ask for help. When necessary, emergencies can now be reported with text-to-911 service answered by the 911 telecommunicators working at the county sheriff’s office and city police department in Effingham County.
People who have difficulty hearing, speaking or who fear being overheard when there is danger can now use the text-to-911 method instead of a voice phone call to report the emergency for police, fire or EMS in Effingham County.
This is part of the NextGen project for the state of Illinois, working toward all 911 systems having the capability to receive text to 911. Currently, not all counties and 911 systems in the state are text-to-911 ready.
Photos, videos and emojis cannot be sent or received in this method, and current technology will only accept text-to-911 messages in English.
A service plan is required to send texts, though not required to place a voice 911 call. Voice call is best during an emergency.
A bounce-back message to make a text-to-911 call may be received if in an area that cell coverage is not directed to an Effingham County cell site.
For more information on 911 in Effingham County go to http://www.911effinghamcounty.org.
