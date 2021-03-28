Teutopolis village president shows support for meals on wheels

Meals on Wheels of CEFS hosted its 14th March for Meals during the week of March 22-26.
On March 24, Teutopolis Village President Greg Hess showed his support by delivering meals to ensure seniors are not forgotten.
Hess said while he enjoyed doing that, it would have been better if he could have visited with the clients. Because of COVID, meal deliverers are not suppose to enter clients' homes. Rather they put meals in coolers outside the homes.
"This was our 14th year participating in the national event, and it was successful. We appreciate Hess delivering meals to our home-bound seniors," said Debbie Weber, program director.
March for Meals America is a national campaign in which hundreds of local Meals on Wheels programs across the country reached out to their communities to build support to enable them to deliver nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks to America's seniors all year long.
By volunteering, donating or speaking out, you can ensure seniors in you neighborhood can live healthy, happy and independent lives at home, where they want to be.
Meals on Wheels CEFS provides at least one nutritious meal for home-bound seniors in the community. Meals on Wheels delivered meals every day during the COVID-19 crisis to ensure seniors don't go hungry.
