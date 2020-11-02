Teutopolis Community Unit School District 50 Board of Education is accepting letters of interest to fill the vacancy resulting from the resignations of Leon Gobczynskl and Courtney Tegeler.
The individuals selected will serve on the Board of Education from the date of appointment through the April 6, 2021, election.
According to Illinois state law, an applicant must meet the following criteria.
- Be a United States citizen
- Be at least 18 years of age
- Be a resident of Illinois and the district for one year immediately preceding appointment
- Be a registered voter
- The following disqualifiers also apply: child sex offender, hold another incompatible public office, have a prohibited interest in any contract with the district, be a school trustee, and/or hold certain types of prohibited state or federal employment.
Letters of application should be mailed to Board of Education or dropped off at the Unit 50 Board Office at 801 W. Main Street, PO Box 607, Teutopolis, IL 62467. Applicants should consider including contact information and qualifications relevant to the office and why he/she would like to be a member of the board of education. Deadline for applications is Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 4 p.m.
