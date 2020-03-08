The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and St. Louis Symphony Volunteer Association announced winners of the 30th annual Picture the Music competition, in which kindergarten through sixth grade students across the bi-state area listen to a piece of orchestral music and interpret the piece through art. Awards for the top 100 finalists were presented at a ceremony on stage at Powell Hall March 4.
Two young artists received the coveted Maestro Award, given to the top pieces of art in two age divisions — kindergarten through third grade, and fourth through sixth grade. Sofia Jamal, a second-grader at Ridge Meadows Elementary School in Ellisville, Mo., and Madelyn Fries, a fourth-grader at Emge Elementary School in O’Fallon, Mo., received the Maestro Awards.
In addition, seven students received the St. Louis Symphony Award, 25 received the Blue Ribbon Award, and 66 received Special Recognition. Teutopolis Grade School sixth-grader Madison Miller received Special Recognition for Miller’s Tree of Life artwork.
Judges reviewed more than 400 entries from dozens of schools to select the Top 100 finalists.
Artwork of the top 100 finalists will be on display at the following locations during the Picture the Music traveling exhibit:
- Through March 15 Plaza Frontenac
- March 16-29 The Magic House
- March 30–April 5 St. Louis Public Library – Schlafly Branch
- April 6-19 St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre
Presented by the Employees Community Fund of Boeing, Picture the Music is a free, cross-curricular art competition for students in kindergarten through sixth grade from public, private, parochial and homeschools across Missouri and Illinois organized by the Symphony Volunteer Association. This year, 12,200 students from 66 schools discovered Khachaturian’s Waltz from Masquerade Suite and submitted 407 paintings and drawings that expressed the thoughts and emotions the music evoked for them. A panel of seven judges with backgrounds in art and music selected the top 100 finalists in a blind review process.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.