The Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation recently announced the Teutopolis Educational Foundation and CEFS Economic Opportunity Corporation as grant recipients of the Teutopolis State Bank Designated Fund.
The Teutopolis State Bank Designated Fund is a fund of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation. It provides grants for projects that benefit the Teutopolis community in the following areas: civic, cultural health, health, education and social services.
For more information, contact Maggie Meylor, Grants Administrator, at 217-342-5413 or maggie@enrichingourcommunity.org.
