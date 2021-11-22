Teutopolis State Bank awards grant to Teutopolis Civic Club

Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation recently announced the Teutopolis Civic Club as the grant recipient of the Teutopolis State Bank Designated Fund.
This grant will be put toward the planning and festivities of Oktoberfest 2022. In turn, the proceeds from this event will be put toward the club's organizational ideals. Specifically, to provide financial support to individuals residing within Teutopolis Unit 50 who are experiencing medical difficulties. Assistance may be provided for gas, hotel stays, or to cover some costs of medical care when insurance, Medicare or Medicaid may stop. The Teutopolis Civic Club will also continue to support the efforts of local youth.
While providing assistance to those in need, the club will also continue to build relationships with local school administrators, health care professionals and clergy to ensure local individuals in need have a place to turn.
“Our efforts are often confidential with little fanfare. If you would like to learn more about our organization, please contact us by email at teutopoliscivicclub@gmail.com,” said Patrick Kreke, Civic Club member.
The Teutopolis State Bank Designated Fund is managed by the Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation. It provides grants for projects that benefit the Teutopolis community in the following areas: civic, cultural health, health, education and social services.
For more information, contact Alex Pleasant at 217-342-4988 or alex@enrichingourcommunity.org.
