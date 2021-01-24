Teutopolis State Bank awards grant to Teutopolis Chapter FFA

Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation recently announced the Teutopolis Chapter FFA as a grant recipient of the 2020 Teutopolis State Bank Designated Fund.
Teutopolis Chapter FFA received $1,000 to fund “FFA Growing Together” Tower Gardens. This project will allow agricultural students and FFA members to have hands-on classroom experience in Aeroponics, which is the process of growing plants in an air or mist environment without the use of soil or an aggregate medium. The plants are started individually from seed in a moss-like medium. Once the seeds have established itself and has developed roots, they are transplanted to a vertical tower that can grow 36 plants.
The Teutopolis State Bank Designated Fund is a fund of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation and provides grants for projects that benefit the Teutopolis, Illinois Community in the following areas: civic, cultural health, health, education, and social services. For more information, contact Maggie Meylor, Grants Administrator, at 217-342-5413 or maggie@enrichingourcommunity.org.
