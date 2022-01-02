Teutopolis native receives military medal

Lieutenant Commander Ryan Weber has been awarded the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, recognizing outstanding meritorious service in the United States Armed Forces.
He distinguished himself as the Assistant Naval Attache, United States Defense Attache Office in Jerusalem, Israel Directorate for Operations, Defense Intelligence Agency, from December 2018 to December 2021. In the recommendation form, it stated “during this period, he was instrumental to the success of his office publishing more than 1,171 reports informing national leadership, strategic-level national security initiatives, and European and Central Command military policy." His efforts directly influenced United States leadership during multiple crises, including Operation Guardian of the Walls in May 2021.
He expertly managed defense relationships within the United States Embassy and with the Israel Defense Forces. Commander Weber's tireless efforts and contributions to the advancement of the United States Navy and Israeli Navy were widely recognized.
“The distinctive accomplishments of Lieutenant Commander Weber reflect great credit upon himself, the United States Navy and the Department of Defense.”
Ryan is the son on Kurt and Patricia Weber of Teutopolis. He will soon be transferring with his wife, Devon, and two daughters, Norah and Alice, to the Transportation Command at Scott Air Force Base.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.