Teutopolis man announces candidacy for state rep.

Adam Niemerg announced he is launching his campaign for state representative for the 109th District of Illinois.
He is seeking the support of the Republican Party and actively seeking signatures on his petition to be placed on the Primary election ballot. The primary election is March 17, 2020.
“I pledge to bring the voices of our entrepreneurs, farmers, small business owners and the people of the 109th district to the State Capitol,” he said.
That includes:
● Reducing taxes
● Limited government
● Protection of Second Amendment rights
● Pro-life legislation
● Pension reform
● Growth of business in southern Illinois
The 109th State Representative District is made up of all or parts of nine counties in Southeastern Illinois; this includes all or parts of Clay, Edwards, Effingham, Jasper, Lawrence, Richland,Wabash, Wayne and White counties.
Niemerg is a 2002 graduate of Teutopolis High School and a 2008 graduate of Eastern Illinois University. He has been employed by Country Financial for the last 11 years.
Niemerg resides in rural Teutopolis (Bishop Township) with his wife and two small children. He’s a member of the St. Isidore Parish and attends St. Aloysius Catholic Church.
