Teutopolis FFA will be celebrating National FFA Week.
Throughout the week we will have a theme for each day: America Monday, Camo Tuesday, Western Wednesday, Truck Day Thursday, and FFA Friday. We will be having many judging competitions throughout the week for each day.
We will also be visiting the junior high with our seniors and officers. They will share with them all the things that they get to learn and do in FFA. Junior high students will have a chance to ask our chapter members questions to find out more about FFA.
Our chapter reporter, Elizabeth Weidner, filled out three grant applications this year. She received grant money from Siemer Milling, Bill and Jacquelyn Jordan Anderson for Youth and Teutopolis State Bank. The project title is "Growing Together." She wrote the grants for our FFA chapter to acquire Hydroponic Growing Towers in the classroom. Students have been able to see how hydroponic systems work and have hands-on experience growing in the classroom.
During FFA week, our chapter will put one of these hydroponic towers in the junior high for the students to enjoy. We will also be displaying one in the hallway by the high school office. Students will need to guess the crop our Horticulture class is growing.
Our FFA chapter is looking forward to celebrating National FFA week at Teutopolis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.