Teutopolis Legion announces essay contest winners

Teutopolis American Legion Post 924 sponsored the annual Americanism essay contest for the Teutopolis seventh graders.
The purpose of the contest is to aid the schools of Illinois in teaching of Americanism and good citizenship. The 2022 topic was “Patriotism — How are we More Alike than Different?”
About 70 essays were received and judged. An award ceremony was held at the Teutopolis Junior High School on May 12. Third place was awarded to Marshall Stone, son of Shane and Sara Stone. Second place was awarded to Adelyn Kinkelaar, daughter of Nick and Jennifer Kinkelaar. First place was awarded to Lanie Stanford, daughter of Troy and Stacy Stanford. The winners read their essays and received a monetary award and a certificate of participation. Lanie’s essay competed at the 23rd district level, where she placed third and received a certificate and monetary award. The post thanks teacher Jeannie Gaddis for promoting the contest.
