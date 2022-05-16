Teutopolis Knights of Columbus awards scholarships

The Teutopolis Knights of Columbus Council 2874 presented three $1,000 Burford-Weber Scholarships to the following recipients: Isabelle Hemmen, Jackson Vonderheide and Derek Konkel.
• Isabelle Hemmen, daughter of Curt and Laura Hemmen, plans to study Kinesiology or Physical Therapy, but is undecided at which university. Isabelle’s activities and hobbies include Student Council, Science Club, Varsity Club, Cheerleading, National Honor Society, Band, Tennis, Track & Field, Spanish Club, Art Club, Volunteens, Reading, Playing Guitar, Horseback Riding, Working Out, Music, Jeep Riding, Tumbling, Swimming and Pole Vaulting.
• Jackson Vonderheide, son of Keith and Tina Vonderheide, plans to study Political Science at Lake Land College then transfer to the University of Illinois for Urban and Regional Planning. Jackson’s activities and hobbies include Band, Spanish Club, Cross Country, Track and Field, Student Council, National Honor Society, Running, Camping, Biking, Disc Golf, Visiting State Parks and Historical Sites, Watching the Bears, Blackhawks, Cubs, Wooden Shoes and the Fighting Illini.
• Derek Konkel, son of Allen and Cindy Konkel, plans to study Agriculture Business at Lake Land College then transfer to Illinois College. Derek’s activities and hobbies include Baseball, Basketball, National Honor Society, Science Club, FFA, Spanish Club, Varsity Club, Trap Shooting, Fishing, Hunting, Riding ATV, Golfing, Bowling and Video Gaming.
