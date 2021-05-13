Teutopolis Knights of Columbus awards scholarships

The Teutopolis Knights of Columbus Council 2874 presented three $1,000 Burford-Weber Scholarships to Carley Habing, Grace Schumacher and Jessica Runde.
Carley Habing, daughter of Hank and Tori Habing, plans to study Actuarial Science at Illinois State University. Carley’s activities and hobbies include Alter Server, VBS, Catholic Heart Workcamp, National Honor Society, tennis, Pomerettes, class officer, Math Team, Science Club, Spanish Club, Academic Challenge Team, boating, camping, reading, and socializing.
Grace Schumacher, daughter of Maurus and Jill Schumacher, plans to study Occupational Therapy at Indiana State University. Grace’s activities and hobbies include 4-H Club/Federation, National Honor Society, Science Club, Volunteer Club, Math League, In-Touch, Spanish Club, band, tennis, track, Alter Server, hiking, running, skiing, crafting, cooking, reading, and playing board/card games.
Jessica Runde, daughter of Joe and Jeanette Runde, plans to study Dermatology Nurse Practitioner at Lake Land College before transferring to a university. Jessica’s activities and hobbies include cross country, track, Varsity Club, Science Club, National Honor Society, reading, being outdoors, running, time with family, friends and pets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.