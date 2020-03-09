Knights of Columbus Council 2874 in Teutopolis conducted its Intellectual Disabilities Fund Drive by raising funds through a Tootsie Roll Drive, Raffle and Breakfast.
Proceeds of the campaign were donated to various organizations in the area who provide services for those with Intellectual Disabilities.
Effingham Park District received $2,500.
Teutopolis Unit 50 Special Education received $1,430.27.
SEARCH through St. Francis Church received $6,200.
Recently, Co-chairmen Gary and Carla Deters, and chairmen Patrick and Ashley Kreke presented checks to the groups above.
