Knights of Columbus Council 2874 in Teutopolis conducted its Intellectual Disabilities Fund Drive by raising funds through a Tootsie Roll Drive, Raffle and Breakfast.

Proceeds of the campaign were donated to various organizations in the area who provide services for those with Intellectual Disabilities.

Effingham Park District received $2,500.

Teutopolis Unit 50 Special Education received $1,430.27.

SEARCH through St. Francis Church received $6,200.

Recently, Co-chairmen Gary and Carla Deters, and chairmen Patrick and Ashley Kreke presented checks to the groups above.

