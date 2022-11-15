Teutopolis High School to present comedy 'Typecast'

Teutopolis High School Drama Club will present the comedy play “Typecast” Thursday and Friday, Nov. 17 and 18, at 7 p.m. at Teutopolis Grade School gym. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Cost is $4 for adults and $3.50 for ages 3-17 and 65 and older.
The auditions for an upcoming production of “Cinder White” are underway and Mr. Thespis, the drama teacher, is greeted by a small group of students, each with a particular “look” and personality – the “diva,” the “quiet girl,” the “nice girl,” to name a few. To Mr. Thespis, casting this show seems like a no-brainer. However, when he comes down with a case of appendicitis, Ms. Ball, the gym teacher, needs to step in and direct the show, mostly because she feels guilty for balding Mr. Thespis’s pet ferret.
The other snag is that the students have all mysteriously been cast in the “wrong roles” — the “nice girl” is now the villain, the diva only has two minutes onstage, and the quiet, almost inaudible “ensemble girl” is now playing a leading role with actual lines! As these characters awkwardly venture into unknown territory, they are forced to see themselves as more than their “type” and learn to, in the words of Ms. Ball, “play the roles they’re all totally wrong for.
