Teutopolis High School students were awarded scholarships recently. Carley Habing, daughter of Hank and Tori Habing, was named valedictorian, and Molly Niemerg, daughter of Darin and Lisa Niemerg, was named salutatorian for the Class of 2021.
Athletic Scholarship Lincoln Land College-Baseball, $14,000 — Evan Addis
Lake Land Presidential Scholarship, $8,520 — Claire Beckman
St. Louis University Scholarship, $100,000 — Ashley Bressendorf
McDevitt, Osteen, Chojnicki & Deters Scholarship, $500 — Ashley Bressendorf
Distinguished Merit Award, $16,000 — Hope Bueker
SIUE Cougar Pride Scholarship, $16,000 — Anna Buhnerkempe
Athletic Scholarship Rend Lake-Golf
$20,000 — Averie Bushue
Oberlin Scholarship, $4,000 — Robin Cooper
Mert McMahon Scholarship, $250 — Robin Cooper
South Central F.S. Scholarship, $12,000 — Jeffrey Deters
Lake Land Presidential Scholarship, $8,520 — Matthew D. Deters
North American Lighting Scholarship, $1,000 — Matthew D. Deters
Knights of Columbus Scholarship $1,000 — Carley Habing
Oral Edge Actuarial Science, $4,000 — Carley Habing
Illinois State University Scholarship $24,000 — Carley Habing
National Honor Society Scholarship, $100 — Carley Habing
Athletic Scholarship Olney Central College – Basketball, $24,762 — Jordan Hardiek
Indiana State University Academic Excellence Scholarship — Lily Hemmen
Indiana State University Midwest Achievement Scholarship — Lily Hemmen
American Red Cross Scholarship — Lily Hemmen
Effingham County 4-H Recognition Award, $300 — Emma Hewing
American Red Cross Scholarship, $500 — Kylie Hoelscher
G.I. Bill – United States National Guard, $80,000 — Gavin Hoene
Eastern Illinois University Community Award, $2,000 — Emma Kinkelaar
Eastern Illinois University Merit Scholarship, $8,000 — Emma Kinkelaar
Access to Education Award, $3,000 — Emma Kinkelaar
St. Louis University Vice President Tuition Scholarship, $100,000 — Benjamin Kitten
Eastern Illinois University Distinguished Merit Scholarship, $16,000 — Kenna Koester
Student of the Year Scholarship, $250 — Kenna Koester
Honors Award, $2,000 — Jenna Kremer
RedBird Academic Scholarship, $24,000 — Jenna Kremer
Chamber of Commerce Scholarship, $1,000 — Jenna Kremer
Eastern Illinois University Scholarship, $16,000 — Megan McMahon
Lake Land Presidential Scholarship, $8,520 — Brody Mette
American Red Cross Scholarship, $500 — Brody Mette
Student of the Year Scholarship, $250 — Brody Mette
Lake Land Presidential Scholarship, $8,520 — Alex Meyer
Lake Land Presidential Scholarship, $8,520 — David Meyer
Athletic Scholarship Lincoln Land – Volleyball, $16,000 — Carly Michels
American Legion Award, $1,000 — Kelsey Neihls
Marine Corps League, $4,000 — Kelsey Neihls
Millikin Merit Scholarship, $20,000 — Andrew Niebrugge
MU Strive Scholarship, $26,000 — Andrew Niebrugge
Leighty Scholarship, $10,000 — Andrew Niebrugge
Athletic Scholarship Lake Land College- Basketball, $8,520 — Lexie Niebrugge
Lake Land Presidential Scholarship, $8,520 — Molly Niemerg
Mildred M. Starwalt Memorial Scholarship, $1,200 — Molly Niemerg
National Honor Society Officer Scholarship, $1,000 — Molly Niemerg
Eastern Illinois University Academic Merit Award, $2,000 — Alexis Ordner
Eastern Illinois University Merit Bonus, $500 — Alexis Ordner
FFA Alumni Scholarship, $500 — Cole Probst
Lake Land College Presidential Scholarship, $8,520 — Cole Probst
High Achieving Merit Award, $3,000 — Hannah Rodgers
EIU Merit Bonus, $500 — Hannah Rodgers
Athletic Scholarship Lincoln Trail – Volleyball, $15,000 — Hannah Rodgers
Lake Land College Presidential scholarship, $8,520 — Jessica Runde
Knights of Columbus, $1,000 — Jessica Runde
Red Cross Scholarship, $500 — Jessica Runde
Indiana State University’s President’s Scholarship, $80,800 — Grace Schumacher
Illinois 4-H Scholarship for Creative and Performing Arts and Communication, $1,000 — Grace Schumacher
Newlin Martin Scholarship, $250 — Grace Schumacher
Knights Of Columbus, $1,000 — Grace Schumacher
Lake Land Presidential Scholarship, $8,520 — Shelby Starwalt
G.I. Bill – United States Navy, $80,000 — Mallory Stone
Lindvahl Legacy Scholarship, $250 — Sydney Thoele
Illinois State University Redbird Scholarship $22,000 — Sydney Thoele
Roosevelt Paper Scholarship, $2,500 — Sydney Thoele
Norris Electric, $1,000 — Maria Vahling
TEA Scholarship, $500 — Maria Vahling
THS Science Scholarship, $500 — Maria Vahling
Marine Corp League, $4,000 — Maria Vahling
Oberlin Scholarship, $4,000 — Brock Vogt
Shelter Insurance, $2,000 — Brock Vogt
University Excellence Scholarship, $22,000 — Lydia Walker
American Red Cross Scholarship, $500 — Lydia Walker
Bob and Joyce Adcock Lake Land College Foundation Scholarship, $1,000 — Ethan Weidner
Effingham County Master Showmanship Scholarship, $200 — Ethan Weidner
Effingham County 4-H Foundation Scholarship, $250 — Ethan Weidner
Effingham County Farm Bureau Scholarship, $1,000 — Ethan Weidner
Illinois Sheriffs Association Scholarship (Effingham County), $500 — Ethan Weidner
Merl Holt Memorial FFA Scholarship, $500 — Ethan Weidner
Teutopolis FFA Alumni and Supporters Scholarship, $500 — Ethan Weidner
Wabash Communications Scholarship, $1,000 — Ethan Weidner
Distinguished Merit Award, $4,000 — Presley Wendt
Eastern Illinois University Academic Merit Award, $8,000 — Briana Wernsing
Haley Scholarship, $8,000 — Sydney Wessleman
Cougar Pride Scholarship, $12,000 — Sydney Wessleman
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Cougar Pride Scholarship, $16,000 — Allison Will
American Red Cross Scholarship, $500 — Ella Zumbahlen
