Teutopolis High School students were awarded scholarships recently. Carley Habing, daughter of Hank and Tori Habing, was named valedictorian, and Molly Niemerg, daughter of Darin and Lisa Niemerg, was named salutatorian for the Class of 2021.

Athletic Scholarship Lincoln Land College-Baseball, $14,000 — Evan Addis

Lake Land Presidential Scholarship, $8,520 — Claire Beckman

St. Louis University Scholarship, $100,000 — Ashley Bressendorf

McDevitt, Osteen, Chojnicki & Deters Scholarship, $500 — Ashley Bressendorf

Distinguished Merit Award, $16,000 — Hope Bueker

SIUE Cougar Pride Scholarship, $16,000 — Anna Buhnerkempe

Athletic Scholarship Rend Lake-Golf

$20,000 — Averie Bushue

Oberlin Scholarship, $4,000 — Robin Cooper

Mert McMahon Scholarship, $250 — Robin Cooper

South Central F.S. Scholarship, $12,000 — Jeffrey Deters

Lake Land Presidential Scholarship, $8,520 — Matthew D. Deters

North American Lighting Scholarship, $1,000 — Matthew D. Deters

Knights of Columbus Scholarship $1,000 — Carley Habing

Oral Edge Actuarial Science, $4,000 — Carley Habing

Illinois State University Scholarship $24,000 — Carley Habing

National Honor Society Scholarship, $100 — Carley Habing

Athletic Scholarship Olney Central College – Basketball, $24,762 — Jordan Hardiek

Indiana State University Academic Excellence Scholarship — Lily Hemmen

Indiana State University Midwest Achievement Scholarship — Lily Hemmen

American Red Cross Scholarship — Lily Hemmen

Effingham County 4-H Recognition Award, $300 — Emma Hewing

American Red Cross Scholarship, $500 — Kylie Hoelscher

G.I. Bill – United States National Guard, $80,000 — Gavin Hoene

Eastern Illinois University Community Award, $2,000 — Emma Kinkelaar

Eastern Illinois University Merit Scholarship, $8,000 — Emma Kinkelaar

Access to Education Award, $3,000 — Emma Kinkelaar

St. Louis University Vice President Tuition Scholarship, $100,000 — Benjamin Kitten

Eastern Illinois University Distinguished Merit Scholarship, $16,000 — Kenna Koester

Student of the Year Scholarship, $250 — Kenna Koester

Honors Award, $2,000 — Jenna Kremer

RedBird Academic Scholarship, $24,000 — Jenna Kremer

Chamber of Commerce Scholarship, $1,000 — Jenna Kremer

Eastern Illinois University Scholarship, $16,000 — Megan McMahon

Lake Land Presidential Scholarship, $8,520 — Brody Mette

American Red Cross Scholarship, $500 — Brody Mette

Student of the Year Scholarship, $250 — Brody Mette

Lake Land Presidential Scholarship, $8,520 — Alex Meyer

Lake Land Presidential Scholarship, $8,520 — David Meyer

Athletic Scholarship Lincoln Land – Volleyball, $16,000 — Carly Michels

American Legion Award, $1,000 — Kelsey Neihls

Marine Corps League, $4,000 — Kelsey Neihls

Millikin Merit Scholarship, $20,000 — Andrew Niebrugge

MU Strive Scholarship, $26,000 — Andrew Niebrugge

Leighty Scholarship, $10,000 — Andrew Niebrugge

Athletic Scholarship Lake Land College- Basketball, $8,520 — Lexie Niebrugge

Lake Land Presidential Scholarship, $8,520 — Molly Niemerg

Mildred M. Starwalt Memorial Scholarship, $1,200 — Molly Niemerg

National Honor Society Officer Scholarship, $1,000 — Molly Niemerg

Eastern Illinois University Academic Merit Award, $2,000 — Alexis Ordner

Eastern Illinois University Merit Bonus, $500 — Alexis Ordner

FFA Alumni Scholarship, $500 — Cole Probst

Lake Land College Presidential Scholarship, $8,520 — Cole Probst

High Achieving Merit Award, $3,000 — Hannah Rodgers

EIU Merit Bonus, $500 — Hannah Rodgers

Athletic Scholarship Lincoln Trail – Volleyball, $15,000 — Hannah Rodgers

Lake Land College Presidential scholarship, $8,520 — Jessica Runde

Knights of Columbus, $1,000 — Jessica Runde

Red Cross Scholarship, $500 — Jessica Runde

Indiana State University’s President’s Scholarship, $80,800 — Grace Schumacher

Illinois 4-H Scholarship for Creative and Performing Arts and Communication, $1,000 — Grace Schumacher

Newlin Martin Scholarship, $250 — Grace Schumacher

Knights Of Columbus, $1,000 — Grace Schumacher

Lake Land Presidential Scholarship, $8,520 — Shelby Starwalt

G.I. Bill – United States Navy, $80,000 — Mallory Stone

Lindvahl Legacy Scholarship, $250 — Sydney Thoele

Illinois State University Redbird Scholarship $22,000 — Sydney Thoele

Roosevelt Paper Scholarship, $2,500 — Sydney Thoele

Norris Electric, $1,000 — Maria Vahling

TEA Scholarship, $500 — Maria Vahling

THS Science Scholarship, $500 — Maria Vahling

Marine Corp League, $4,000 — Maria Vahling

Oberlin Scholarship, $4,000 — Brock Vogt

Shelter Insurance, $2,000 — Brock Vogt

University Excellence Scholarship, $22,000 — Lydia Walker

American Red Cross Scholarship, $500 — Lydia Walker

Bob and Joyce Adcock Lake Land College Foundation Scholarship, $1,000 — Ethan Weidner

Effingham County Master Showmanship Scholarship, $200 — Ethan Weidner

Effingham County 4-H Foundation Scholarship, $250 — Ethan Weidner

Effingham County Farm Bureau Scholarship, $1,000 — Ethan Weidner

Illinois Sheriffs Association Scholarship (Effingham County), $500 — Ethan Weidner

Merl Holt Memorial FFA Scholarship, $500 — Ethan Weidner

Teutopolis FFA Alumni and Supporters Scholarship, $500 — Ethan Weidner

Wabash Communications Scholarship, $1,000 — Ethan Weidner

Distinguished Merit Award, $4,000 — Presley Wendt

Eastern Illinois University Academic Merit Award, $8,000 — Briana Wernsing

Haley Scholarship, $8,000 — Sydney Wessleman

Cougar Pride Scholarship, $12,000 — Sydney Wessleman

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Cougar Pride Scholarship, $16,000 — Allison Will

American Red Cross Scholarship, $500 — Ella Zumbahlen

