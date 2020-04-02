Teutopolis High School Students of the Month for April are Abby Bloemer and Ben Kitten.
For each month during the school year, two upperclassmen are nominated by their teachers and then selected by a committee of faculty members based on their participation and their dedication to Teutopolis High School. In addition, these students have done well in academics, sports, leadership and/or extracurricular activities.
Bloemer, daughter of Troy and Kathy Bloemer, is a senior at Teutopolis High School.
Abby is involved in Science Club (1 year), National Honor Society (3 years), Volunteens (2 years), In-Touch (1 year), Varsity Club (3 years), and Student Council (1 year).
Bloemer has been the recipient of several awards throughout her time at THS. She has been named to the honor/high honor roll all semesters of high school, Rookie of the Month, 2016 Rookie of the Year in Cross Country, 2019 Best Effort in Cross Country.
Abbey is a team member of Cross Country (3 years), Basketball (3 years), Softball (4 years).
In the future, Abby plans to attend Kaskaskia College on a cross country scholarship, and will be studying radiology. After Kaskaskia, she plans to transfer to SIUC and get a bachelor’s degree in either MRI or CT scanning.
When asked who or what motivates her, Abby said, “My parents are one of my biggest motivators. They always encourage me to do my best and challenge me, which motivates me to never give up.”
Ben Kitten, son of Leo and Debra Kitten, is a junior at Teutopolis High School.
Ben has participated in the Abraham Lincoln Club (3 years) Math Team (3 years), Student Council (1 year), Science Club (1 year), Outdoor Committee (1 year), Academic Challenge Team (2 years), National Honors Society (2 years), and Spanish Club (1 year).
Ben has been awarded the World History II Award, Math Team Best Freshman, Math Team Best Sophomore, Most AR points both Freshman and Sophomore year, high honors all years of high school.
Ben has been a team member of cross country (3 years) and track (2 years).
In the future, Ben plans to attend the University of Illinois and become a doctor.
Ben is motivated by his parents.
