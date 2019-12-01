Teutopolis High School Homecoming candidates announced

Teutopolis Homecoming theme this year is "Winter Wonderland."
The 2019 Homecoming Court are retiring queen from Homecoming 2018 Morgan Mette, daughter of Terry and Mary Mette; freshman attendant Leah Stone, daughter of Shane and Sara Stone; sophomore attendant Kally Wesselman, daughter of Brandon and Jessica Wesselman; junior attendant Jessica Runde, daughter of Joe and Jeanette Runde
Homecoming King candidates are Alex Deters, son of Kent and Connie Deters; Noah Hemmen, son of Jake and Stephanie Hemmen; Lee Nosbisch, son of Ken and Shannon Nosbisch.
Homecoming Queen candidates are Madison Thompson, daughter of Nate and Sheri Thompson; Emily Uthell, daughter of Tom and Lisa Uthell; Eve Walker, daughter of Brett and Regina Walker.
The 2019 Homecoming game will be Friday, Dec. 13. The game will be played at the Teutopolis High School gymnasium with the Wooden Shoes playing Bloomington Central Catholic Saints. The junior varsity game will begin at 6 p.m., and the 2019 Homecoming Court will be presented between games.
The Homecoming Dance will be Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Teutopolis Grade School gymnasium. Parents and community are asked to view the coronation at the game rather than at the dance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.