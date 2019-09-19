Teutopolis High School Class of 1969 reunites

Front row are Ron Donsbach, Dorothy Meyer Thomas, Linda Goeckner Verdeyen, Sharon Will Hutson, Susan Probst Ordner, Tom Ordner; second row, Teacher Joe Adams,, Linda Lilley Razonable, Susan Wernsing Brummer, Linda Tegeler Campbell, Clara Buenker Brown, Philip Mette, Urban “Sonny” Uptmor, Mike Hartke, Janet Funneman Woods, Joan Buening Printz, Janice Pruemer Meyer; third row, Tom Hille, Coach Lawrence Carie, Kathy Bloemer O’Rourke, Pat Brumleve, Charlie Meyer, Barb Runde, Mardell Waldhoff Tebbe, JoAnn Schumacher Niemerg, Karen Schabbing Lukash, Bernard Willenborg, Bob Bierman, Father Paul Habing, Phil Dhom, Janice Deters Walk, Don Runde; back row, Paul Schumacher, Allen Niemeyer, Charles Will, Diane Hoene Lake, Tom Niemerg, Don Buening, Bill Quatman, Charles Brumleve, Albert Will, Ray Vickers, Larry Hardiek, Steve Holkenbrink and Alan Jansen.

The Teutopolis High School Class of 1969 had its 50th class reunion on Aug. 31 at the Tuscan Hills Winery in Effingham.

The events began with a 5:30 p.m. Mass with classmate Father Paul Habing of Marine, Illinois, officiating. Fifteen deceased classmates were remembered. A catered dinner followed the Mass.

Forty-three of the 81 graduating class members attended, along with their guests. Special guests were former teacher Joe Adams and his wife, Kay, and former coach, Lawrence Carie, and his wife, Barb.

Each classmate received a booklet containing memorabilia of the senior year and the history of the school.

The 50th reunion committee members were Charlie and Janice (Pruemer) Meyer, Janet (Funneman) Woods, Larry Hardiek, and Philip Mette. The 55th committee members are Ron Donsbach, Dorothy (Meyer) Thomas, Bill Quatman, Alan Jansen, and Mardell (Waldhoff) Tebbe.

