Teutopolis FFA members win at district

Ethan Kremer was selected as the District IV FFA Proficiency winner in Diversified Crop Production. Ethan is the son of Monica and Roy Kremer of Teutopolis.
Elizabeth Weidner was selected as the District IV FFA Proficiency winner in Service Learning. Elizabeth is the daughter of Jennifer and Matthew Weidner of Dieterich.
Blake Mersman was selected as the District IV FFA Proficiency winner in Dairy Production Entrepreneurship. Blake is the son of Dan and Tonya Mersman of Effingham.
Each were selected as the District 4 winners by a committee of agriculture industry representatives and teachers knowledgeable in this work-based area.
Illinois FFA recognizes students in 50 different areas based on their work-based learning, also known as Supervised Agricultural Experiences or SAE. FFA members who demonstrate outstanding agricultural skills and competencies through record keeping, leadership and scholastic achievement may be considered for this award. SAEs allow students to learn by doing by either owning and operating an agricultural business, working or serving an internship at an agriculture-based business or conducting an agriculture-based scientific experiment and reporting results.
Receiving this honor now makes Ethan, Elizabeth and Blake eligible to compete in the State FFA Awards Selection process in Urbana-Champaign, which has been postponed. They were previously chosen as the Chapter and Section awardees is their given areas.
