Teutopolis FFA earns state convention honors

Members of the Teutopolis FFA chapter were recognized during the 93rd annual Illinois FFA State Convention, hosted in-person and virtually throughout the state over two weeks this summer.
With a 2021 theme of “Dare to Be,” the convention annually recognizes achievements of Illinois FFA members, elects the major state officer team, and celebrates agriculture. In response to continuing coronavirus concerns, Illinois’ FFA State Association officer team and staff adjusted the convention to honor achievements in-person, at three different outdoor venues for smaller groups.
During the convention, the following award was presented to the Teutopolis FFA chapter.
Fruit Production State Proficiency Winner: Ethan Weidner is the son of Matthew and Jennifer Weidner of Dieterich. Ethan is a member of the Teutopolis FFA Chapter and his FFA advisers are Maria Tegeler and Alex Elliot. For his Supervised Agricultural Experience, Ethan raises six 75-foot rows of three varieties of blackberries. Each summer, his goal is to sell the best-tasting blackberries to customers on a waitlist and new customers. Ethan uses social media to advertise his blackberries and giveaways to attract more customers to his farm-to-table market. He uses a trellis system to grow the berries to improve the quality of the fruit and for ease of picking. Ethan will be able to use his experiences and skills he has learned to expand his project in the future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.