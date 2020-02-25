Feb. 24 through 28, the Teutopolis FFA is celebrating National FFA Week.
On Monday, students wore their John Deere Fan Club T-shirts.
On Tuesday, members made breakfast. Tuesday was also ‘Merica Day, during which students wore their red, white and blue.
Wednesday was Western Wednesday. Students wore western apparel such as cowboy boots, hats and their largest belt buckles.
Thursday was truck day. Students were encouraged to drive their trucks to school. Prizes were given to the students who brought trucks that were the cleanest, dirtiest, biggest, smallest, oldest, newest, loudest, and had the most personality.
On Friday, we are hosting a petting zoo for members to bring in animals such as cows, pigs, goats and poultry animals. The petting zoo will be open from noon to 3 p.m. and is open to the public.
This year the chapter is led by Advisor Alex Elliott, President Ethan Weidner, Vice President Ethan Kramer, Secretary Blake Mersman, Treasurer Cole Probst, Reporter Braxton Probst and Sentinel Jeff Deters.
We have attended Horse Judging, Forestry Judging, Soil Evaluation, Meat Judging, Dairy Foods Evaluation and Public Speaking Career Development Events. The chapter also competed at the State Soils, Meats, and Agronomy events.
Alex Elliott
FFA Adviser
