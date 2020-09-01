Teutopolis and Dieterich school districts have been recognized as two of the top school districts in the state.
According to the 2020 Niche school district rankings, Teutopolis schools came in at No. 40 and Dieterich schools came in at No. 50 out of 859 school districts in Illinois.
Niche, a data-analyzing website focused on schools, has pulled its annual report of the best school districts in Illinois. The results stem from Department of Education data, student and parents surveys and other categories. Niche gives each district a numerical ranking and assigns them a grade.
Both districts were given a grade of A-.
