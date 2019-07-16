Northside Ford and members of the Effingham community helped raise funds for Sacred Heart School’s technology program at a recent test-drive event, as part of Ford Motor Company’s Drive 4 UR Community program.
Nearly 150 Effingham-area residents test-drove a Ford vehicle at Sacred Heart School in May, with Northside and Ford Motor Company donating $20 per test drive. The funds raised will be used to enhance the school’s technology program.
Ford developed the Drive 4 UR Community program in partnership with local Ford dealerships across the United States, and together they have raised more than $40 million for local schools and nonprofits.
“I am thrilled that so many people from our community turned out to support Sacred Heart School, and I am proud to be a Ford dealer,” said Mark Mayhood of Northside. “Participants had the chance to take a fun, casual drive in one of our vehicles, while providing Sacred Heart School students a much-needed helping hand.”
“Finding creative ways to fundraise is imperative at Sacred Heart School,” said Christy Hakman, Marketing & Development Director at Sacred Heart. “This donation will impact our technology offerings here at SHS.”
