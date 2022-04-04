A $1,500 scholarship is once again being offered to a future teacher by the Jasper County Retired Teachers Association.
The organization has offered scholarships since 1992. By the group holding fundraisers, such as pork burger sales, as well as using half of each member’s local dues, the scholarship fund remains financially sound.
Applicants must meet several requirements. Each must be a graduate of Newton Community High School and be a college junior or senior majoring in education for the fall of 2022. He or she must complete an application that can be obtained by contacting rkerner@frontier.com.
Applications must be received by Saturday, May 28, with the scholarship being awarded at the Jasper County Retired Teachers meeting in July. For other information, applicants may call Ruth Kerner 618-554-5632.
Entrants and winners may reapply annually.
