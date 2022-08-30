St. Anthony of Padua Parish and Schools leadership team announces the addition of a new Parish Pastor and new faculty and staff for the 2022-23 school year.
St. Anthony High School welcomes three new educators, and St. Anthony Grade School adds 10 to its teaching roster and administrative team.
New to St. Anthony of Padua Parish is the Rev. Peter C. Harman, who assumed the role of Parish Pastor effective Aug. 10. Fr. Harman attended Quincy Notre Dame High School and St. Meinrad College Seminary before beginning to study at North American College (NAC) in 1995.
Fr. Harman was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Springfield, Illinois, in July 1999. He was a student at the North American College (NAC) in Rome, Italy, from 1995 to 2000 and received a licentiate in moral theology from the Alphonsianum in Rome. He also holds a Doctorate in Sacred Theology from the Catholic University of America in Washington, D. C.
He started his pastoral service in 2000 at the Diocese of Springfield’s Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, where he eventually became the pastor for five years. He also served two years at St. Agnes Parish in Springfield.
Before joining St. Anthony of Padua Parish as Pastor, he most recently completed an extended term as Rector for the NAC. He also served in roles, including a faculty member at the NAC, Director of Media Relations and an adjunct theology instructor at the Pontifical Gregorian University.
Principal Greg Fearday announces three new additions to his teaching staff: Cathleen Peno, Sean Hussey and Chad Volmert.
Peno joins St. Anthony High School as a Life Sciences teacher. Peno most recently taught middle school science at North Clay and served as a long-term science substitute teacher for Effingham Junior High School. She received her bachelor's in Biology and her master's degree in Education for Curriculum and Instruction from Eastern Illinois University. She currently lives in Effingham with her husband and daughter.
Hussey is welcomed as one of the St. Anthony High School Theology teachers. Before joining St. Anthony High School, Hussey served as Director of Young Adult and College Campus Ministry and Coordinator of Evangelization and Discipleship at the Archdiocese of Indianapolis. He also held the role of a Young Adult and Youth Minister at St. Jude Catholic Church in Indianapolis. Hussey received his bachelor's in Kinesiology and Sports Studies and K-12 Physical Education Teaching Certification from Eastern Illinois University. He and his wife reside in Effingham with their two children.
Volmert begins his formal teaching career at St. Anthony High School. Before joining the high school teaching staff, he served as a Catholic Speaker and also tutored students in religion at Benedictine College. Volmert received a bachelor’s degree in Theology from Benedictine College while also participating in college sports, first on a baseball team at Hannibal-LaGrange and then as a wrestler at Benedictine. Originally from Jefferson City, Missouri, he currently lives in Effingham.
St. Anthony Grade School Principal Cody Rincker welcomes a new administrator and eight new teaching and support staff members.
Sandra Faber is the new Assistant Principal, an administrative position added to the Grade School. Faber has been teaching at St. Anthony Grade School for 21 years and will support staff and students with instructional and curriculum needs along with other administrative responsibilities. She earned her bachelor’s and master's degrees in Elementary Education from Eastern Illinois University. Faber and her husband have three children.
A new-to-kindergarten teacher is Maria Westendorf. Westendorf has been a paraprofessional with Pups’ Patch Preschool for the past four years. She earned her bachelor’s in Elementary Education from Greenville University. Westendorf is an Effingham County native, currently residing in Effingham with her husband. They are expecting their first child in November.
Katie Hinton has been named a new fifth grade teacher. She has previously worked at St. Anthony Grade School as a preschool aide. Hinton earned her bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from Walden University. She currently resides in Effingham with her husband and their two children.
St. Anthony schools alumna, Kara Huston, joins the grade school to serve as an additional kindergarten teacher. Huston has previous experience at Effingham Unit 40 as a special education teacher for K-2nd grade. She earned her bachelor's degree in Special Education with a dual certificate in Elementary Education from Eastern Illinois University. Huston has been a lifelong parishioner of St. Anthony Parish. She and her husband live in Effingham with their daughter and newborn son.
Kacie Hotze is a new fourth grade teacher at St. Anthony Grade School. She previously taught at Stewardson-Strasburg Grade School as the RTI teacher in the spring. Hotze earned her bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education from Eastern Illinois University. Originally from Neoga, she currently resides in Sigel.
Sarah Schiedmantel joins the grade school as the new Library Supervisor. She has previous experience in both teaching and library work. Schiedmantel earned her bachelor’s degree in Physics from Southern Illinois University Carbondale and her master’s degree in Physics from Penn State. She and her husband reside in Effingham with their seven children.
Barb Hoene, an alumna of St. Anthony schools, is the new Family Life Character Education Class teacher. Hoene received her bachelor's degree in Film & Photography from Southern Illinois University Carbondale. After graduation, she worked in a variety of sales and marketing roles. Most recently, she has been a church volunteer and dedicated wife and stay-at-home mother for their two children.
Tammi Stanley joins the grade school as a paraprofessional for the primary grades. She has a bachelor's degree from Eastern Illinois University and most recently held a position as a cosmetology teacher at Olney Central College. Stanley resides in Effingham with her husband and two daughters.
Additionally, Jonathan Kabbes from Crossroads Counseling and Consultation joins the grade school teaching staff as a part-time school counselor to assist and support the students during the school day with social and emotional support.
St. Anthony of Padua Parish is a Catholic Church founded in 1858, with a congregation of more than 1,300 families and nearly 3,200 members. One of the founding missions of St. Anthony Parish included Catholic Education and Formation. Today, St. Anthony is the only preschool through grade 12 Catholic school system in downstate Illinois and educates an average of more than 700 students annually.
