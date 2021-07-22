Taylor Steele and the Love Preachers to perform July 30.

Poss Music Works kicks off its Summer Concert Series with a performance by Taylor Steele and the Love Preachers on Friday, July 30, at The Stage at Lake Sara, located on Marine Rd. at Larson’s Landing. LoveSeat, featuring Bill and J.J. Passalacqua, will open the show.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., LoveSeat plays at 7 and Taylor Steele and the Love Preachers play from 8 to 10 p.m. There is a $10 cover charge, kids 15 and under are free.
Food will be provided by Effing Brew and there will also be a full bar available. No outside food or beverages are allowed.
Both bands are coming off performances at the Moccasin Creek Festival and, according to Bill Passalacqua, they are excited to be back on a live music stage again.
“We missed the stage so much during the pandemic. The crowds were raring to go and it felt so great to be singing for them again.”
Both acts also participated in a CD project of new music published by Poss Music Works NFP called "Loving Hands." It was named after a Taylor Steele song that she wrote about Moccasin Creek Festival and the festival grounds at Lake Sara. The project also includes songs by Chain Station, Matt Poss with Chain Station, Garrett Burris with Time to Kill, Jeremy T. McConnaughey, Mat Kuhlig and Bill Poss. It is available for sale at America’s Groove and at all Poss Music Works events.
The next shows at The Stage will be on Aug. 27, featuring the Matt Poss Band and Dani Flowers; and Sept. 4, featuring Skylar Rogers and The Blue Diamonds and the Mighty Plushtones. The season wraps up with the Summer Sundown Music Festival Sept. 16-19.
Poss Music Works NFP is a 501c3 with a mission of bringing live, original, Americana music to the downstate area. In addition to the festivals and shows, PMW also has an Artist in Residence program that will be bringing The Burney Sisters, from Columbia, Missouri, to the area from Oct. 11 to 15 to perform in schools and gathering places in the region. For more info, contact Bill Poss at billpassalacqua@gmail.com.
