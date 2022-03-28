Clay City FFA Chapter member Taylor Pittman placed third at the District 5 Proficiency Contest with her SAE on Swine Production Entrepreneurship.
Taylor Pittman competes in FFA contest
Trending Video
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Fire damages rental home in Mason; no one home at time of blaze
- Effingham County nixes Abbott EMS contract extension
- Guilty plea for concealing murder of Shelbyville grandmother
- Children's Art Show returns
- Maxedon delivers for Effingham baseball in win over Newton
- Area family recovering after chain-reaction crash in Missouri
- National Trail Conference defeats Lincoln Prairie Conference in all-star game
- EYES ON THE PRIZE: Teutopolis' Hemmen hoping for gold in senior season
- Neoga High School to present 'The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical'
- 'WIN'DY DAY: Effingham uses conditions, strong pitching to defeat Altamont
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.