Taylor Hartke named SIU’s 2022 Student Employee of the Year

Taylor Hartke, a senior from Teutopolis, is the 2022 Southern Illinois University Carbondale Student Employee of the Year. She is working toward her bachelor’s in agricultural systems and education while minoring in communication studies and agribusiness economics.
“It was extra special to be recognized for this award while two of my supervisors, Brandon Macier and Malea Bailey, were also getting recognized for their outstanding work as student supervisors,” Hartke said. “I’ve truly been provided with opportunities where I feel valued, find joy and gain knowledge. I feel so very lucky to have landed where I am surrounded by so many exceptional people and peers!”
Hartke currently works in the Student Center marketing office, where she is the face of a lot of the social media channels. She is also an office assistant in the College of Agricultural, Life, and Physical Sciences dean’s office spending her days assisting with social media and doing clerical work.
“My on-campus employment has provided me with so many valuable opportunities to challenge myself, gather new perspectives, explore career potentials, and grow as a student and young professional,” Hartke said. “I am truly grateful to work alongside so many great mentors and peers.”
Hartke is goal-oriented, according to Malea Bailey, the media coordinator for the Student Center. Hartke’s motivation and drive at her current job will set her up for success after graduation, and she can also stay level-headed and maintain her professionalism in any environment, Bailey said.
“Her current role in social media management is a perfect tie into her future career,” Bailey said. “Taylor has been able to successfully bridge two industries to create a useful experience for herself. She will thrive in whatever position she fills.”
Hartke is also a Saluki Ambassador, Agbassador, 2021 Sigma Alpha sorority president, serves on the collegiate farm bureau and much more.
Hartke leads by example, according to her co-workers; she is a natural leader.
“Taylor is very mindful of making sure all different facets of SIU are visually represented on our media channel,” said Bailey. “When we have our Saluki Meetup events, Taylor is the first person to walk up to students with an inviting smile.”
Hartke has increased the attendance to those events, Bailey said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.