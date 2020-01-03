The Effingham Public Library is pleased to partner with the AARP Tax Aide Program to provide free tax preparation and return assistance for any low to moderate income tax payers at the library on Tuesdays in February, March and April by appointment.
AARP Tax Aide Program requires that participants bring:
• Photo ID for all taxpayers
• Social security card or some official document showing the social security number of any individual appearing on the tax return
• 2018 Tax Return Form, if available
• All income forms: W-2, 1099 forms, Interest, Dividends, Social Security, Railroad, etc.
•Health insurance documents
• Business income and expense records
• Real estate taxes paid records, including the Property Index Number (Real estate tax bill)
• Charitable contributions records
• Any other deductible expense records
•Bank routing number and account number for direct deposit (Blank check)
Call the library Monday through Friday at 217-342-2464 x. 1 to make an appointment.
