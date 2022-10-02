The Tarble Arts Center is marking its 40th anniversary with three new exhibitions: To Bear the Mark of Time and Falling into Milk.
On view in the Main Galleries until Jan. 28, 2023, is To Bear the Mark of Time featuring Matthew Boonstra, Armando Guadalupe Cortés, Jeanne Dunning, Ben Gould and Cole Lu. The artists in this exhibition make meaning using materials charged with significance, precise formal sensitivities and invented mythologies. Contending with measures of energy, tangibility and understanding, their work explores what it means to bear the mark of time and to continue making meaning from that mark.
In the Studio Gallery, (Sept. 23–Dec. 10) looks back to one of the Tarble’s two inaugural exhibitions — an installation of black-and-white photography capturing various stages of the museum’s construction taken by EIU’s staff photographer Gene Wingler. These photographs documented the process by which physical space was transformed over time. For the Table’s 40th anniversary, the museum revisits a body of work that was itself a look back in time to a plot of land becoming a museum, one site yielding itself into another.
Also exhibiting is an evolving site-specific installation by Marie Bannerot McInerney titled Falling into Milk, which will be installed in the Tarble’s front windows and altered by the artist over the course of nine months.
Using an opaque material of her own invention, the artist is creating a constellation of apertures that scatter marks of light into the interior of the building, hand-rendering these marks in glistening metal leaf, and returning seasonally to observe and trace the movement of the light from the shifting position of the sun.
The work’s title alludes to the shared Greek origin of the words galaxy and milk, offering a connection between animal bodies and planetary bodies, between terrestrial existence and our place in the cosmos.
Programs include:
Fall Exhibition Cycle Opening Reception & Live Performance
- Earthward, A site-specific performance by Ben Gould, Saturday, Oct. 22, at Charleston Stone Co. Free. Register at TarbleArtsCenter.org.
- Art Speaks! w/Ben Gould, Monday, Oct. 24, 5–7 p.m. Exhibiting artist Ben Gould will give an evening presentation on his visual art practice.
- 2022 Camille Compo Lecture: Jeanne Dunning, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 6–8 p.m. The Tarble is partnering with EIU’s Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies program to host the Camille Compo Lecture Series with 2022 guest speaker Jeanne Dunning. Dunning’s photographic, sculptural and video work explores our relationship to physicality, looking at the strange and unfamiliar in the body, gender, notions of normativity and death.
