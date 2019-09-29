Descendants of the late Frederich and Augusta Tappendorf met for their 30th family reunion Sept. 8 at the Gathering Place in Altamont.
A total of 52 family members and guests enjoyed a potluck meal. The Fred Tappendorf family hosted this year's reunion.
Those attending were Elverna Tappendorf, Marvin and Janice Tappendorf, Kevin Tappendorf, Elizabeth and Emma, Tyler Mesnard, Dwayne and Mallory Tappendorf, Chris and Casey Tappendorf, Camdyn, Jaiden and Everley, Jared and Bethany Nelson, Ellas, Brace and Dylan, Kent Tappendorf, Hannah, Ada, Jillian and Mary, Jane Tappendorf, Richard Seidel, Jim and Linda Wente, Dale and Glenda Nelson, all from Altamont; Kirk and Brittany Tappendorf, Keagan, Breighton and Kameron, from Effingham; Lynn and Pat Tappendorf from St. Elmo; Ron and Elsie Voelker, from Mason; Mabel Ruppel, from Oakford; Joe and Irene Andorfer, from Rochester, Illinois; Doug and Angie Worman, Grant, Allison and Kaleb, from Sigel; Dave and Carol Polk, Caroline, Emily and Elizabeth, from Neoga.
The Chris Tappendorf family won the door prize. Elizabeth Funneman won the candy jar guessing game.
The next family reunion will be in 2021.
