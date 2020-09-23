Outstanding efforts in the classroom, leadership and community service are among the qualities of the nine students chosen as 2020-21 Provost Scholars at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
The scholarship is a significant achievement for students as it covers tuition and fees for two years. The nine recipients were among 77 who participated in a Provost and Transfer Achievement Scholarship Interview this spring.
Students must have a minimum 3.5 transfer GPA and the evaluations are based on the student’s leadership, community service and interview. Each student earned an associate’s degree from a regionally accredited community college.
Among those awarded the scholarship is Tanner Clark of Strasburg.
Clark, a Lake Land College graduate, is the son of Pamela and Jack Clark.
A presidential scholar at the college, he was the math and science division’s outstanding student. He was member of the All-Illinois Academic Team, a 2019 Illinois Region Leader of Distinction and a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. Clark was a member of the college’s solar car team, quiz bowl team, and the Eastern Illinois University Symphonic Band.
He is majoring in mechanical engineering.
