ATLANTA – Takeuchi-US, an innovative global leader in compact equipment, has introduced Dittamore Implement as a new dealer in Teutopolis. The dealer specializes in machinery sales, product support and serivce. Dittamore Implement is a family owned business that was founded in 1975, and has earned a well respected place in their local community.
Dittamore Implement will carry the full lineup of Takeuchi, including excavators, track loaders, skid steer loaders and wheel loaders. The dealer provides sales, service, and parts to customers throughout their region.
“We’re very familiar with the Takeuchi brand and we know the brand will do really well with our customers,” said Mike Dittamore, CEO of Dittamore Implement. “Takeuchi products continue to gain momentum in the market, and customers have come to love their products for their durability and operator comfort. We are excited to have them as part of our equipment business.”
“We are very pleased to have Dittamore Implement join our Takeuchi family,” said Henry Lawson, director of dealer sales at Takeuchi-US. “We know they will do a great job representing our brand, and taking care of new and existing Takeuchi customers.”
