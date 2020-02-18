Peoples Bank & Trust, and its holding company, People First Bancshares Inc., announced Christopher Swing has been appointed as a Director.
Christopher Swing is President and COO of Vantage Outsourcing headquartered in Effingham. Vantage Outsourcing is a surgery service company providing products, equipment and surgical staffing to hospitals and surgery centers out of 18 regional locations throughout its 28-state service area. Chris is a graduate of Charleston High School and has a BS in Accounting and an MBA with Concentration in Accounting from Eastern Illinois University, as well as an AS in Business Administration from Lake Land College.
Chris also serves in board positions with Clear Water Service Corp., Eastern Illinois University Alumni Association, Effingham County Chamber of Commerce, Lake Land College Alumni Association, YPO Illinois and Vantage Technology LLC. Chris and his wife, Kelsey, live in Lerna with their daughter, Lixia.
Other members of the bank and holding company board include Michael M. Trexler, Chairman; David Slater, Vice Chairman; Michael E. Beyers; Brad Davis; David Dorn Jr.; John Gardner; and George Hiler.
Peoples Bank & Trust is an Independent Community Bank with 10 offices located in Pana, Taylorville, Charleston, Altamont, Morrisonville, Tower Hill, Waverly, Palmyra, White Hall and Springfield.
